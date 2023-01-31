First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It includes:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations could add up to one-quarter of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Stay ahead of the wintry weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Droid devices:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

Download for Apple devices:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.