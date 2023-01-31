First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

Several road departments and electric companies in Arkansas spent Tuesday preparing for the winter storm that will make its way into the area through midday Wednesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It includes:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations could add up to one-quarter of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Stay ahead of the wintry weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

