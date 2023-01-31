Healthcare among top expenses for retirees

Average 65-year-old retired couple will need $300K for healthcare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Healthcare is the number one expense to plan for as you prepare for retirement, according to our partners at the financial website NerdWallet.  

The average 65-year-old retired couple will need about $300,000 in after-tax savings to handle health care costs, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity.  Specific costs will depend on where you live, how long you live and your overall health.

Long-term care is another major cost. Seniors who live to be 80 have about a one in four chance of needing long-term care and the cost of those facilities typically average $4,500 a month.

Dental care is next. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average senior who used Medicare dental services paid nearly $900 a year out of pocket.

Finally, prescription drugs are also a big expense in retirement.  A study from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) showed retirees spent an average of $3,875 out-of-pocket annually on prescription drugs.

A financial planner specializing in retirement needs can help you stress test your financial plan for health events and other expenses, plus they can help you come up with a plan for any gaps in your coverage.

