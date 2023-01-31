Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Light snow and sleet will move into the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sleet and snow expected today
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

Latest News

More waves of winter weather today and tomorrow night
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years
MoDOT is prepared for another round of light wintry weather in the Ozarks.
Tuesday Midday: Road crews prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks
Tuesday Midday: Road conditions improving across the Ozarks