KCFD said cause of large grass fire outside of Arrowhead Stadium still unknown

A grass fire outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.
A grass fire outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium.

On Monday, KCFD still did not know the cause of the fire. Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said that with nearly 80 thousand fans leaving the Truman Sports Complex it was difficult to find out what started it.

He said the fire department had responded to one other grass fire there earlier in the season. There are dozens of safety personnel working every home game and resources for fighting brush fires in case of incidents like this one.

“We just want to remind people to be careful and if they see a fire in the grass, call it in quickly,” Walker said.

READ MORE: Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

The lots at Arrowhead and Kauffman both contain several disposal bins for charcoal and other fire materials.

Levi Koch, who was on a charter bus leaving the complex, said he was impressed with how quickly crews responded. He had seen the glow as his group left the stadium, then driven right past the blaze as the fire department arrived.

“I was like, ‘Oh that’s not good,’” Koch said. “In my head I thought, ‘That was probably some jabroni.’”

