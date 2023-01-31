Police: Multiple people injured in Florida shooting

Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
(Gray News) - Police said 10 people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida.

The Lakeland Police Department said in a statement Monday evening that officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m., and “at this time we believe there are nine victims, two with critical injuries and seven with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said later Monday evening that an additional victim had been discovered, bringing the total to 10. Eight victims have non-life-threatening injuries, and two critically injured victims are being treated at an area hospital.

Taylor said the victims are adult males between the ages of 20 and 35.

He said four people in a dark blue, four-door Nissan sedan shot at the victims from both sides of the car.

Police are searching for the vehicle and the suspects.

Taylor said the shooting appears to have been targeted, and that a “quantity of marijuana” discovered at the scene indicates drug sales might have been happening in the area at the time.

“I’ve been here 34 years and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

