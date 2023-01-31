Queen of Clean: Removing fabric stains

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A surprising product can remove a laundry stain.

How to:

  • 1. Sometimes you find a stain on fabric and you don’t have your laundry spotter handy. There is a product you may use every day that can come to the rescue.
  • 2. If you have a can of regular shave cream (not gel) you have a great, inexpensive spotter
  • 3. Take a damp microfiber cloth and put a squirt of shave cream on it. Dab the shaving cream on the spot, applying some pressure to be sure the shaving cream gets into the spot.
  • 4. Allow the shaving cream to sit for about 30 minutes and then blot it with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. Rub gently with a little extra shave cream if needed.
  • 5. Once you are sure the stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: Look for the least expensive shave cream you can find. The dollar store is often a good source. Also, many times you can find a small can of shave cream in the travel-size products at your store. I often pack one of these in my suitcase for travel.

Why It Works: Save cream is an effective spotter because it is basically whipped soap and lanolin. For more information, go here: Queen of Clean Website

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

