SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals will make an announcement regarding the future of Hammons Field on Wednesday.

The team will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at its training facility. The franchise invited fans to attend. You can watch it LIVE here.

The ballpark opened in 2004 in the middle of the Missouri State University Bears baseball season. The Springfield Cardinals moved into the facility for the 2005 season.

Springfield businessman John Q. Hammons funded the project. It quickly became the crown jewel of downtown Springfield’s decades of growth. The ballpark includes nearly 8,000 seats.

