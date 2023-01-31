Springfield Cardinals will make an announcement regarding the future of Hammons Field on Wednesday

Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals will make an announcement regarding the future of Hammons Field on Wednesday.

The team will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at its training facility. The franchise invited fans to attend. You can watch it LIVE here.

The ballpark opened in 2004 in the middle of the Missouri State University Bears baseball season. The Springfield Cardinals moved into the facility for the 2005 season.

Springfield businessman John Q. Hammons funded the project. It quickly became the crown jewel of downtown Springfield’s decades of growth. The ballpark includes nearly 8,000 seats.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Light snow and sleet will move into the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One Last Round of Winter Weather
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

Latest News

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San...
Former Cardinal Dexter Fowler announces retirement
In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during...
Cardinals single-game tickets for 2023 season to go on-sale Friday
O-Zone: Kinloch family coaching legacy continues at Parkview
A grass fire outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.
KCFD said cause of large grass fire outside of Arrowhead Stadium still unknown