Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy.

KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over.

“People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin with Henry’s Towing. ”We’ve been out at James River and 65, there were two on Division and we even went out to Strafford.”

Hardin says most of these wrecks are due to speeding and that the damage can be expensive.

“Underneath the vehicle typically gets torn up like your wheels, the control arms, and stuff like that,” said Hardin.

Hardin says slowing down and paying attention can save your life and his.

MoDOT crews have also seen multiple cars in ditches, and the road conditions aren’t expected to improve until Wednesday.

”We did see some slide-offs this morning in several locations, many curves, and intersections,” said Darren Hamelink with MoDOT.

Hamelink says the snow and ice we are seeing is tricky to treat.

”It’s that’s probably your worst-case scenario is just freezing rain mist,” said Hamelink. “It’s just kind of a nuisance thing that just hangs around.”

