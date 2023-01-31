Understand your auto insurance coverage as roads remain icy in the Ozarks

Understanding your auto insurance
Understanding your auto insurance(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the temperatures staying below freezing, you’ll probably encounter some slick spots on the road.

You’ll want to ensure that you’ve got the right coverage to keep yourself covered if you drive in the current conditions.

Limited liability coverage is required for drivers in Missouri who will pay for the damages done to someone else’s car.

“They really don’t have any protection for their own vehicle at all [though], Dustin Bowman, owner of Bowman Insurance Company, says.

The Missouri Department of Insurance lists auto coverage options, including collision and comprehensive if you have a loan for your car. Collision covers damage to your car from hitting an inanimate object, such as a tree, vehicle, or house. Comprehensive covers damage to your vehicle by theft, vandalism, hail, flood, fire, or animals.

Bowman says many people don’t know the details of their insurance, and they should always call and ask.

He says many are surprised to see that full coverage, while it does cost more, can be more affordable than people think. And it’s definitely worth it, especially if you get in an accident with someone without insurance.

“It’s a bad problem,” Bowman says. “A lot of people are driving without insurance.”

He says that he often sees it happen with wrecks involving his own client.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Light snow and sleet will move into the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sleet and snow expected today
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

Latest News

Order a half dozen roses. Pickup instead of delivery.
On Your Side: Ways to save on Valentine’s Day flowers
Experts in the Ozarks share thoughts on Surgeon General's recommendations for social media and children
Auto body shops staying busy in stretch of winter weather in the Ozarks
Dallas County Health Department offers free Narcan