Understand your auto insurance coverage as roads remain icy in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the temperatures staying below freezing, you’ll probably encounter some slick spots on the road.

You’ll want to ensure that you’ve got the right coverage to keep yourself covered if you drive in the current conditions.

Limited liability coverage is required for drivers in Missouri who will pay for the damages done to someone else’s car.

“They really don’t have any protection for their own vehicle at all [though], Dustin Bowman, owner of Bowman Insurance Company, says.

The Missouri Department of Insurance lists auto coverage options, including collision and comprehensive if you have a loan for your car. Collision covers damage to your car from hitting an inanimate object, such as a tree, vehicle, or house. Comprehensive covers damage to your vehicle by theft, vandalism, hail, flood, fire, or animals.

Bowman says many people don’t know the details of their insurance, and they should always call and ask.

He says many are surprised to see that full coverage, while it does cost more, can be more affordable than people think. And it’s definitely worth it, especially if you get in an accident with someone without insurance.

“It’s a bad problem,” Bowman says. “A lot of people are driving without insurance.”

He says that he often sees it happen with wrecks involving his own client.

