World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (Gray News) – The world’s oldest African penguin just turned one year older.

ET, a female African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, turned 43 on Saturday.

In a news release, the zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.

The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in...
The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

ET came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Considering her age, she is in good health, the zoo said. She has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but “her quality of life is strong,” and she still eats well and loves to swim.

Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.
Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. ET has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is Einstein.

The zoo said ET and Einstein have their own private space so ET can “spend her senior years without any penguin drama.”

Happy birthday, ET!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Light snow and sleet will move into the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sleet and snow expected today
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

Latest News

New DC Studios bosses debuted plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and...
DC officially announces ‘Superman: Legacy’ in 2025, Wonder Woman prequel and Batman films
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions