On Your Side: See the new twist on the warrant scam

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist.

Troopers say these crooks claim to be with the patrol. They say you have a warrant for your arrest.

Here’s the twist. The scammers use an app to make it appear like the call is coming from a regional troop headquarters. But no matter what your caller ID says, troopers say remember to be vigilant.

“The highway patrol is never going to call you to check to see if you have a warrant or ask for money,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. “We don’t do that. We’ve never done that. If you do get these calls, don’t give personal or banking information over the phone. It’s a scam. Hang up on them.”

Troopers say calls spoofing numbers out of southeast Missouri and the Kansas City area have popped up so far. He says it may only be a matter of time until people start to get calls that look like they’re coming from the Springfield post.

