On Your Side: Ways to save on Valentine’s Day flowers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s estimated Valentine’s Day will cost you about $300 this year. You can guess the top expenses. Most of the budget goes toward dinner, chocolate, and flowers. You can still get your sweetheart a beautiful arrangement without spending a lot.

The classic dozen roses will cost you about $100.

Here are three cheaper options.

Valentine’s Day Mix

“This is one of the options that we’ll have,” said Rcena Maness with Flowerama. Three roses and a lily, greenery, and a nice vase. This is deliverable, or you can have this picked up. That one is popular. We sell out of that every year.

Spring Mix

“This comes in a pale. This is under $50,” said Maness. It’s an assortment of spring flowers and colors.

Half-Dozen Roses

If roses are a must, get half a dozen.

Order Now

If you procrastinate, prices won’t spike, but you’ll have fewer choices.

“I would say as soon as you know who your Valentine is and who you want to send it to, order it now. You just have a better chance of getting what you want. Where you want on the day you want,” said Maness.

Buy Local

When you Google flowers, the top websites are order gatherers. You’ll pay fees for these services.

“You are left underwhelmed by the arrangement just because it’s not as big as a grand as you thought it might be,” said Maness.

Don’t pay more than you have to when you order directly from a local store. You’re already saving money.

Pickup instead of delivery

Or ask for ‘early delivery’ -- like the day before. Some shops will charge you less if it’s not on the big day.

Wrapped instead of in a vase

This could save you $10 to $15 off your order.

Shop for coupons and discounts

Shop Valentine’s Day offers on daily deal sites. Until Valentine’s Day, local businesses will offer coupons and discounts.

