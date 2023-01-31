On Your Side: Ways to save on Valentine’s Day flowers

Order a half dozen roses. Pickup instead of delivery.
Order a half dozen roses. Pickup instead of delivery.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s estimated Valentine’s Day will cost you about $300 this year. You can guess the top expenses. Most of the budget goes toward dinner, chocolate, and flowers. You can still get your sweetheart a beautiful arrangement without spending a lot.

The classic dozen roses will cost you about $100.

Here are three cheaper options.

Valentine’s Day Mix

“This is one of the options that we’ll have,” said Rcena Maness with Flowerama. Three roses and a lily, greenery, and a nice vase. This is deliverable, or you can have this picked up. That one is popular. We sell out of that every year.

Spring Mix

“This comes in a pale. This is under $50,” said Maness. It’s an assortment of spring flowers and colors.

Half-Dozen Roses

If roses are a must, get half a dozen.

Order Now

If you procrastinate, prices won’t spike, but you’ll have fewer choices.

“I would say as soon as you know who your Valentine is and who you want to send it to, order it now. You just have a better chance of getting what you want. Where you want on the day you want,” said Maness.

Buy Local

When you Google flowers, the top websites are order gatherers. You’ll pay fees for these services.

“You are left underwhelmed by the arrangement just because it’s not as big as a grand as you thought it might be,” said Maness.

Don’t pay more than you have to when you order directly from a local store. You’re already saving money.

Pickup instead of delivery

Or ask for ‘early delivery’ -- like the day before. Some shops will charge you less if it’s not on the big day.

Wrapped instead of in a vase

This could save you $10 to $15 off your order.

Shop for coupons and discounts

Shop Valentine’s Day offers on daily deal sites. Until Valentine’s Day, local businesses will offer coupons and discounts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Light snow and sleet will move into the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sleet and snow expected today
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

Latest News

Understanding your auto insurance
Understand your auto insurance coverage as roads remain icy in the Ozarks
Experts in the Ozarks share thoughts on Surgeon General's recommendations for social media and children
Auto body shops staying busy in stretch of winter weather in the Ozarks
Dallas County Health Department offers free Narcan