Ava, Mo., woman faces sex crimes charges

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors accuse an Ava woman of allowing a girl to perform sexual acts on a man in exchange for staying at the man’s house.

Shawna Ross, 49, faces two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, and two counts of sex trafficking. Investigators say the sex acts began in 2010.

In a case tied to Ross’, a federal grand jury indicted Harold Blair, Jr., in December for producing child porn. Police found photos behind a wall in his former house while it was demolished.

