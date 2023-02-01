Beyonce coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beyonce is coming to St. Louis this summer, the artist announced Monday.

Beyonce will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Monday, August 21 as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour will start in Stockholm, Sweeden on May 10 and end at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.

Ticket information is not yet available.

