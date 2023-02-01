Chiefs provide injury update ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs didn’t hold practice today, but they have released an injury report that is “an estimation.”

“Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice,” the Chiefs said.

“Willie Gay and Trey Smith were limited,” the Chiefs added.

Also of note: Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and Justin Watson (illness) were listed as “full participation.”

No other players were listed for the Chiefs, which indicates that Travis Kelce is healthy.

For their part, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to share their injury update “soon.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs should warm to the low 40s Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is Beginning to Look Better
Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Chastity Peck from Clever, Mo. turned medical misfortune into a declaration of pride for her...
Clever, Mo. woman adorns prosthetic leg with show of support for KC Chiefs
KC safety Berry recovers from lymphoma, wins comeback award