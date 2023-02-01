Chiefs provide injury update ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs didn’t hold practice today, but they have released an injury report that is “an estimation.”

“Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice,” the Chiefs said.

“Willie Gay and Trey Smith were limited,” the Chiefs added.

Also of note: Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (wrist), Jerick McKinnon (ankles), and Justin Watson (illness) were listed as “full participation.”

No other players were listed for the Chiefs, which indicates that Travis Kelce is healthy.

For their part, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to share their injury update “soon.”

