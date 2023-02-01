City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month

City Utilities promises lower bills
City Utilities promises lower bills
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January, natural gas prices dropped about a third.

Many international factors are involved, but on a local level, this will bring welcomed changes to monthly utility bills.

“In next month’s bill, customers will start seeing the purchase gas adjustment lower, and that’ll be lower than it was since March of 2022,” Brent Baker with City Utilities explained.

Baker told KY3 City Utilities will do whatever possible to take advantage of the recent price drop.

“What we do to take advantage of fuel prices and natural gas prices is we evaluate regular purchases, and we purchase when those prices are lower, as much as we can, and we see spikes and try to get ahead of it and purchase at a lower cost,” Baker said.

There’s no way to know how long this price break will last. Spring and fall are typically when natural gas prices are their lowest.

In the best-case scenario, Baker hopes they can stock up enough to keep bills low through next winter.

“We could see this becoming something that continues and gives us more opportunities to purchase in the spring and summer, some lower price gas. This sets us up for lower prices in the winter of next year. The market is dependant on what’s going on around the world,” Baker stated.

The Purchased Gas Adjustment cost reduction will reduce the bill by 2% or approximately $4 for the average residential customer using 143 therms in February.

