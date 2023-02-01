CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alisha Lynn Gaines, 31 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.

She’s also charged in Greene County with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing. Springfield police say Gaines may be homeless, but also has ties to Sedalia and the Mountain View area. Officers describe her as approximately 5′07″ tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes.

Gaines may possibly have brown, blonde, or pink hair. She has a tattoo of a star on her left cheekbone, the name Gary Michael on the left side of her neck, and the words ‘Kindness,’ and ‘Loyalty’ on her chest.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.

