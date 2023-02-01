First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday

Several road departments and electric companies in Arkansas spent Tuesday preparing for the...
Several road departments and electric companies in Arkansas spent Tuesday preparing for the winter storm that will make its way into the area through midday Wednesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 Storm Team is tracking the potential for ice up to a quarter of an inch. Expect sleet accumulation too. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

