First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 Storm Team is tracking the potential for ice up to a quarter of an inch. Expect sleet accumulation too. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Stay ahead of wintery weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.