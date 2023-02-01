First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 Storm Team is tracking the potential for ice up to a quarter of an inch. Expect sleet accumulation too. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
