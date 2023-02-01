Investigation is underway into the cause of a strong odor near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating the cause of a strong odor Wednesday morning.

A couple of workers in the 4500 block of West Junction Street, near Chestnut and I-44, called around 5:00 after they smelled the odor. Crews are trying to find the source.

The investigation is in an industrial park. There are no evacuations.

