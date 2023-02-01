Investigation is underway into the cause of a strong odor near Springfield, Mo.

Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating the cause of a strong odor Wednesday morning.

A couple of workers in the 4500 block of West Junction Street, near Chestnut and I-44, called around 5:00 after they smelled the odor. Crews are trying to find the source.

The investigation is in an industrial park. There are no evacuations.

