MARIJUANA CASES EXPUNGED: Greene County’s circuit clerk explains timeframe

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Those with marijuana convictions in Missouri anxiously wait for them to be expunged. It’s possible because voters passed Amendment 3 in November.

So far, Greene County has only two expungement cases completed. Other Missouri counties have already finished hundreds or even a thousand cases.

The Greene County circuit clerk says his office has been working with the state over the last month to find a quicker way to comb through thousands of electronic reports. Bryan Feemster says the office received a batch of cases that are possibly eligible Monday.

“When you look at all of those cases that we’ve identified so far that might be eligible, there’s around 10,000,” said Bryan Feemster, Greene County Circuit Clerk. “As of today, we’ve got we went through about 375 cases that we’ve looked at, and about 300 of those look like they’re going to be eligible for expungement.”

Bryan Feemster is the Greene County Circuit Clerk and says his team has spent the last month creating an algorithm with the state to go through electronic records quicker.

Adam Woody, a criminal defense attorney in Springfield, says you will not need a lawyer if you want these charges off your record.

“The Constitutional amendment makes expungements automatic again, that puts the burden on the clerk’s office to do it, and the amendment says it shall occur,” said Woody.

Woody says misdemeanor charges should be expunged by June 8. The county must complete felony cases by Dec. 8.

We asked the circuit clerk if that would be realistically possible.

“Oh, we can do it, but when it comes to paper records, probably not,” said Feemster.

Feemster says all electronic records that date back to 2008 should be good to go, but the paper records will be tough. Greene County hired four retired clerks to come back and help.

According to state records, the county with the most expungements so far is Clay County, with more than 1,000,

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.