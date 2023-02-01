Missouri state senators debate Parents Bill of Rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig filed a Parents Bill of Rights concerning our children’s education.

“It deals with transparency, parents Bill of Rights, and there are some prohibitions on an activity that we don’t want taught in school,“ said Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig.

One part of the bill, dealing with teachers posting their curriculum, caused concern for Missouri State Teachers Association.

“I think one of the things that’s most concerning is no one understands what it’s going to look like once there’s a website that’s going to exist, there’s going to be curriculum information on the website, nobody’s sure exactly how much information is going to be needed for that website,“ said Todd Fuller with MSTA.

Teachers say it will put a lot more work on their shoulders.

“They’re going to have to spend away from the classroom and away from working with students. Not to mention, parents can already interact with and see the curriculum for teachers. Now, if they want to do that, there’s the transparency already exists,” said Fuller.

Read the bill here.

If it passes out of the senate, it must go to the Missouri House of Representatives.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.