Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game

Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.(Ian Valentine via GoFundMe)
By Justin Van't Hof and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Michigan and his two siblings lost both parents in a car crash as they were on the way to his basketball game Friday evening.

According to officials with the Michigan State Police Department, the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control, drifted towards the side of the road and then tried to overcorrect, ultimately crossing the center line and hitting a Toyota SUV head-on.

Gerald Weaver, 47, and Tara Weaver, 46, both died in the crash, WLUC reported.

Escanaba High School Class of 2023 co-chair Caron Salo said the two will be remembered as a special part of the community.

“They were able to provide great role-modeling for their children, the community and their families,” Salo explained. “They had an infectious smile, hard work ethic -- just amazing people.”

The Eagles Club 1088, a nonprofit in the area, held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning and donated all money raised to the Weaver family’s three children.

Salo said she hopes the family knows the whole community is behind them.

“The impact that I hope the family gets out of today’s event is that they know they are supported and loved, and if they need anything someone in the group will be behind them in every effort that they have,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs and to help the Weaver children have the comfort to stay in their own home.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching a low chance of ice tonight
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field
WATCH LIVE 3 p.m.: Springfield Cardinals will make an announcement regarding the future of Hammons Field on Wednesday
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

An officer brings a K-9 to safety as a tornado hits southeast Texas.
VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado
Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching a low chance of ice tonight
One last wave of winter weather tonight
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house