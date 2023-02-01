Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams confirmed the incident to KY3 News.

The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.

Police have not released any information about the condition of the victim or the officer involved.

