Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams confirmed the incident to KY3 News.
The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Police have not released any information about the condition of the victim or the officer involved.
