Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams confirmed the incident to KY3 News.

The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.

Police have not released any information about the condition of the victim or the officer involved.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is Beginning to Look Better
Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field
Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is Beginning to Look Better
Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals