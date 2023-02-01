Footprints in the snow lead police to 2 juveniles wanted for smash and grab at Ozark, Mo., convenience store

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two juveniles wanted in a burglary investigation at an Ozark convenience store.

Officers responded to the Plaza Gas on Wednesday at 640 East South Street around 5 a.m. Officers say they found the door to the business smashed with a diesel gas pump handle.

While processing the scene, officers found several footprints in the snow leading to a nearby house. Officers arrested the two after finding tobacco products stolen from the store.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.