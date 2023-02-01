Teachers in the Ozarks combating artificial intelligence in the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Artificial intelligence, or AI, is something we all use regularly. You may use it to get customer service on a website through a chat feature. You ask it a question, and the computer writes an answer. Students can use that same technology to complete homework for them.

Students can use all kinds of programs to help them solve math problems and even write essays keeping them from learning how to do it themselves. As AI becomes more commonplace, teachers have to find ways to ensure students aren’t using it to do their homework for them.

“There are people working on programs to try to determine whether something has been written by a program,” said Lloyd Smith, Computer Science Professor at Missouri State University. “So it’s kind of an AI. It’s kind of an arms race. I’m sure that AI will get better at writing articles and the tools to catch them. We’ll get better at catching them.”

This is different than plagiarism. A student plagiarizes when they take another person’s work and claim it as their own. There are programs teachers use to detect plagiarism, but since AI writes new material, it’s less likely to be detected. While these programs can produce what teachers say is “good” material, it is not “great.”

“I had it write a post on the kind of car my son has, and he told me it made a couple of mistakes that weren’t quite right and what it said,” said Smith. “So we have issues of accuracy, and we have issues of style.”

Artificial Intelligence can help students complete their homework, but it doesn’t help them understand concepts.

