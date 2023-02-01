Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District adding tax levy to the ballot in April

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District voters will decide on a tax levy increase for retaining firefighters.

The vote will happen in April. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors agreed to place an additional tax levy of .30 cents on a personal property’s $100 assessed value.

This is the first increase on the ballot since 2010. The board noted the drastic rise in operating costs and the loss of approximately one-third of its operating budget due to a contract loss for the reason behind the tax.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching a low chance of ice tonight
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field
WATCH LIVE 3 p.m.: Springfield Cardinals will make an announcement regarding the future of Hammons Field on Wednesday
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Partial sun and a retreat of the coldest air will allow us to see highs around the freezing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching a low chance of ice tonight
One last wave of winter weather tonight
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
Footprints in the snow lead police to 2 juveniles wanted for smash and grab at Ozark, Mo., convenience store