Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District adding tax levy to the ballot in April

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District voters will decide on a tax levy increase for retaining firefighters.

The vote will happen in April. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors agreed to place an additional tax levy of .30 cents on a personal property’s $100 assessed value.

This is the first increase on the ballot since 2010. The board noted the drastic rise in operating costs and the loss of approximately one-third of its operating budget due to a contract loss for the reason behind the tax.

