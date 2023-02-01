What’s Going Around: Urgent care wait times down at CoxHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As a busy flu season continues, finally some relief is in sight. According to CoxHealth in Springfield, wait times at their urgent care locations are down and back to normal levels. They also said their emergency room wait times are also down over the past four weeks. According to Cary Nabors with CoxHealth they’re continuing to see cases of Influenza, Strep Throat, and Upper respiratory infections.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Influenza Dashboard, there were 107 flu cases for the last week of January. That’s down significantly from the peak in December at 1,259 cases.

Meanwhile, according to Kim Rosson with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, they’re seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. She said they currently don’t have any flu or Covid-19 cases in their hospital. She said they’re also seeing more orthopedic injuries due to falls on ice.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, they have 3,790 active Covid-19 cases right now. That’s down from 6,740 on January 4th of this year.

