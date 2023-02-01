Wintery weather across the Ozarks doesn’t stop delivery drivers and postal workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The winter blast is keeping an icy grip on the roadways around the Ozarks.

While crews are working to keep the streets clear driving conditions haven’t improved. But that hasn’t stopped drivers from delivering goods and services.

“The world doesn’t stop just because it starts snowing,” said Micah Ray.

For many, like mail carriers for the United States Postal Service, the weather isn’t a factor.

“The safety of our carriers is a top priority. We’re using every extreme caution that we can,” said Mark Inglett with USPS.

In addition to providing warm clothing and equipment, he says postal workers get trained on how to walk safely.

“We teach them the penguin walk. I know it sounds kind of silly but we do that shuffle,” he said.

Postal workers and package delivery drivers aren’t the only ones on the roads.

Alps Pharmacy in Nixa has been swamped with service calls too.

“We try to keep our delivery drivers as safe as possible while still taking care of patients,” said Ray.

He’s referring to delivery drivers like Jerry Sellers.

“Today we probably did between 20 and 30,” said Sellers.

He’s been delivering medical supplies and medication for Alps Pharmacy for a few years. He says that he’s extra careful when driving in inclement weather.

“You have to slow down and you have to pay attention,” he said.

Sellers says although he’s an experienced driver it doesn’t mean he’s never in harm’s way.

“One of my concerns is the other people. I’ve driven millions of miles. I lived in Illinois for a number of years so I’m real accustomed to this,” said Sellers.

He says he doesn’t have plans to slow down anytime soon.

We asked, “Do you ever get scared?”

“No. No, I’ve passed that. I’m old enough that I’ve passed that,” he said.

Delivery drivers, we spoke with say there are a few things we can do to help them including clearing a path for them and

putting some snowmelt down.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.