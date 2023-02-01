On Your Side: What to buy in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has plenty of opportunities to score savings on purchases big and small. On Your Side is watching your wallet.

Chocolate

This is the best time of the year to buy chocolate. You’ll see the lowest prices on February 15. If you have discipline, buy a lot. Then freeze it.

Perfumes, Soaps, and Jewelry

It’s the month to spoil your sweetie. You’ll save big on perfumes, soaps, and jewelry.

You won’t see mark-offs like this until Christmas when it comes to really nice jewelry. Think ahead. Maybe buy that anniversary gift now and hide it until the big day.

Entertainment System

Watch the Super Bowl with a new entertainment system. These are not the Black Friday TV sales. We’re talking all the bells and whistles, high-end luxury for your home.

Smartphone

If you’ve been putting off getting a new smartphone to replace your busted-up old one, now might be the best time to do it.

“Samsung is going to be revealing its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S23, at the beginning of this month. Whenever any new phone hits the market, we often see those previous models start to go on sale, and you’ll see lots of trade-on specials across all the major carriers,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Tablet

If you want a larger screen, look no further than a deal on a new tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite aced CR’s tests and is as low as $299 at Amazon.

Printer

Are you tired of having to troubleshoot your old printer? February might be the time to get a new one. The Epson EcoTank is as low as $229.99 at Amazon and Office Depot. The inkjet printer has very inexpensive printing costs, and the tanks hold plenty of refillable ink, meaning you’ll spend less on printing year after year.

Tax Software

Buy your tax software now. Prices will only go up as we get closer to that April deadline.

Presidents Day weekend is one of the best holiday weekends to shop for a mattress. You’ll see some of the best discounts from all the major brands, from Casper and Tuft & Needle to Seely and Sleep Number and everything in between.

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a CR Smart Buy, and a queen size is currently $895 at Tuft Needle. CR says Tuft & Needle will have a 20 percent off sale on all its mattresses this month, so you may be able to score this mattress for less.

And because it still might be frigid in your neck of the woods, why not add a little heat to those drafty parts of your home? The Comfort Zone Space Heater is a CR Smart Buy and is currently $53 at Home Depot. This space heater earns excellent marks in our fire safety tests.

