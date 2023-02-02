Do Good with Daniel: 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off

The Billings Library received a facelift thanks to business owners at The Bank Tavern & Twisted Grip BBQ. Now they're showing Daniel Posey who they're helping next.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners in Billings are hosting the 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off and donating the funds raised to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Jeff & Vikki Yates, The Bank Tavern Co-Owners, and Mike McCoy of Twisted Grip BBQ, talked to Daniel Posey about how they’re using events like the cook-off to give back in different ways locally. Last year, they donated the money raised from the Christian County Chili Cook-off to the Billings Library, making building improvements. This year, they’re fundraising for Breast Cancer of the Ozarks.

The event is happening Sunday, February 5 from 11am to 2pm at The Bank Tavern in Billings.

Click here to see how you can get involved at Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks
See how the business owners are establishing a sister city in this interview
Watch the inaugural Christian County Chili Cook-off interview here

