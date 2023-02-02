Do Good with Daniel: 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners in Billings are hosting the 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off and donating the funds raised to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Jeff & Vikki Yates, The Bank Tavern Co-Owners, and Mike McCoy of Twisted Grip BBQ, talked to Daniel Posey about how they’re using events like the cook-off to give back in different ways locally. Last year, they donated the money raised from the Christian County Chili Cook-off to the Billings Library, making building improvements. This year, they’re fundraising for Breast Cancer of the Ozarks.

The event is happening Sunday, February 5 from 11am to 2pm at The Bank Tavern in Billings.

