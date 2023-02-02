Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
A front will drop through beginning this afternoon, bringing some colder air for Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather is on out of here!

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Keyshawn McElroy/Greene County Jail
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.
Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
Young mother, councilwoman shot to death outside NJ home
Billings' business owners at The Bank Tavern & Twisted Grip BBQ tell Daniel Posey how they're...
Do Good with Daniel: 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off