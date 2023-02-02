Fact Finders: Viewer wants to know if popular restaurant will reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you are missing a Springfield staple; Casper’s Restaurant So, one of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper’s still coming back? When will we get some Casper’s chili?

The owner announced last spring that the iconic restaurant in the hut would close. It would move from the downtown area on Walnut to South Glenstone near Grand. The restaurant had been on Walnut for nearly 4 decades.

The Glenstone location is the fourth location for the business since 1909.

In November, the owner posted an update on Facebook about the renovation of the old Anton’s Coffee Shop. He said, “we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel! Today was an exciting day, as our GIANT sign went up, and the interior paint is being finalized as we speak!”

The quiet time since then apparently had our viewer worried. The owner tells KY3′s Paul Adler it’s quiet on the outside. But, we’re busy inside. Shawn Kraft hopes to open in 30 days. After the new location is open, they’ll add a drive-through. And later he plans to serve up breakfast.

So, in answer to our viewer’s question; Is Casper’s still coming back? YES.

When will we get some Casper’s chili? The best estimate is 30 days from now. But there could always be delays. So, don’t circle the date on your calendar just yet.

