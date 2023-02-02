Fact Finders: Viewer wants to know if popular restaurant will reopen

Is Casper’s still coming back?
By Paul Adler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you are missing a Springfield staple; Casper’s Restaurant So, one of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper’s still coming back? When will we get some Casper’s chili?

The owner announced last spring that the iconic restaurant in the hut would close. It would move from the downtown area on Walnut to South Glenstone near Grand. The restaurant had been on Walnut for nearly 4 decades.

The Glenstone location is the fourth location for the business since 1909.

In November, the owner posted an update on Facebook about the renovation of the old Anton’s Coffee Shop. He said, “we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel! Today was an exciting day, as our GIANT sign went up, and the interior paint is being finalized as we speak!”

The quiet time since then apparently had our viewer worried. The owner tells KY3′s Paul Adler it’s quiet on the outside. But, we’re busy inside. Shawn Kraft hopes to open in 30 days. After the new location is open, they’ll add a drive-through. And later he plans to serve up breakfast.

So, in answer to our viewer’s question; Is Casper’s still coming back? YES.

When will we get some Casper’s chili? The best estimate is 30 days from now. But there could always be delays. So, don’t circle the date on your calendar just yet.

If you have a question, you’d like us to look into, just email us at FactFinders@KY3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs should warm to the low 40s Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weather is Beginning to Look Better
Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
Fact Finders: When will popular restaurant reopen?
Arkansas House passes school bathroom bill, heads to Senate