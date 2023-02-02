Mason and Missouri State secure OT win over Valparaiso

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alston Mason scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Mason also had nine assists for the Bears (12-11, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Jonathan Mogbo added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting and had 10 rebounds. Chance Moore scored 16 points while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Ben Krikke scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals and two blocks for the Beacons (10-14, 4-9). Kobe King added 14 points and seven rebounds and Quinton Green had 13 points and six rebounds.

Missouri State used an 11-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit for a 47-41 lead with 12:13 left in the half.

NEXT UP

Missouri State next plays Sunday against Southern Illinois on the road, and Valparaiso will host Drake on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

