Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School

Keyshawn McElroy/Greene County Jail
Keyshawn McElroy/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield.

Police booked Keyshawn McElroy into the Greene County Jail on first-degree assault and unlawful Use of a weapon. Prosecutors have not charged McElroy with the crime.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Linden after a 911 caller stated shots were fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence, including a vehicle in the parking lot of Glendale High School struck multiple times by gunfire. Police say a man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound related to the incident.

On Wednesday, Republic Police Department officers located McElroy and his vehicle at 332 W. Grace.

The Springfield Police Violent Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Missouri Highway Patrol and Republic Police Department, obtained a search warrant for the residence in Republic.  Prior to the search warrant being served, McElroy left the residence and was arrested.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

