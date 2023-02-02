Sen. Josh Hawley: “Medicare and Social Security should be exempt from debt ceiling.”

WASHINGTON. D.C. (KY3) - Just a day after President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met to discuss the debt ceiling, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is weighing in. While Democrats and Republicans go back and forth over what can be done to fix America’s looming debt crisis, Hawley says there are two things that should be off limits.

“We ought to exempt Social Security and Medicare from the debt ceiling, they shouldn’t be part of this conversation,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “Let’s take them off the table. I’ve introduced legislation to do that, both for this debt ceiling fight, and for all future debt ceiling fights. Let’s not use Social Security or Medicare as a bargaining chip and that goes for both parties.”

House Republicans are taking a hard stance, saying another raise in the borrowing cap must come with cuts in spending.

“I think that Kevin McCarthy is right to say we’re just not going to raise the ceiling and allow you to keep spending without getting some concessions here,” said Hawley. “Namely, we have got to stop these woke policies. We have got to stop this kind of radical agenda that is so unpopular with the American people, that is bankrupting the country and costing us jobs, particularly blue collar jobs. So he’s right to push on this and I hope he holds the line. "

Sen. Hawley said he does believed Republicans and Democrats will come to an agreement and the U.S. will not default on it’s debts. The deadline is June 5th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

