Springfield Public Schools leaders share update on 2 new school buildings

Jarrett Middle School/Springfield, Mo.
Jarrett Middle School/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools hopes to open two new buildings following the district’s spring break.

School leaders say projects are wrapping up work at the new Jarrett Middle School and York Elementary School. They say spring break is the best time to make the transition. Spring break happens the week of March 13.

The district plans ribbon-cutting ceremonies in late March.

