Springfield Public Schools leaders share update on 2 new school buildings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools hopes to open two new buildings following the district’s spring break.

School leaders say projects are wrapping up work at the new Jarrett Middle School and York Elementary School. They say spring break is the best time to make the transition. Spring break happens the week of March 13.

The district plans ribbon-cutting ceremonies in late March.

