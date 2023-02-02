Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some flavor to your chicken.

Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 cups fresh brussels sprouts cut in half
  • 1 red onion thinly sliced
  • ½ cup dijon mustard
  • 3 Tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together dijon mustard and honey. Add onions, chicken, and brussels sprouts. Toss to coat. Place coated ingredients on a pre-greased sheet tray and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from oven and serve.

The recipe serves four.

