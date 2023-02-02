Woman faces witness tampering charges involving sex crimes case in Laclede County

Lona Williams/Laclede County Jail
Lona Williams/Laclede County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother of a man accused of sex crimes involving children in Laclede County faces a witness tampering charge.

Authorities arrested Lona Williams regarding the case of Marcus Hill. Prosecutors charged Hill in 2021.

Investigators say they received an audio recording involving a conversation between Williams and a child victim-witness in the case against Hill. Investigators say the discussion surrounded the witness not having to testify.

Investigators say Hill’s attorney did not know anything about Williams’ intention, and he advises his clients against reaching out to witnesses.

