Woman faces witness tampering charges involving sex crimes case in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother of a man accused of sex crimes involving children in Laclede County faces a witness tampering charge.

Authorities arrested Lona Williams regarding the case of Marcus Hill. Prosecutors charged Hill in 2021.

Investigators say they received an audio recording involving a conversation between Williams and a child victim-witness in the case against Hill. Investigators say the discussion surrounded the witness not having to testify.

Investigators say Hill’s attorney did not know anything about Williams’ intention, and he advises his clients against reaching out to witnesses.

