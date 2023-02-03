Athlete of the Week: Lillie Rasmussen, Seymour basketball

Lillie Rasmussen
Lillie Rasmussen(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Seymour basketball senior Lillie Rasmussen scored her 1,000th career point in the first game of this season.

Then she became the first Seymour student-athlete ever to sign with a division one school on signing day. But Lillie’s athletic future has nothing to do with basketball.

“Well, club soccer mostly,” Lillie said. “Ever since I was little I played travel ball and we’d go to Kansas City.”

And now she’s bound for Division I soccer, even though Seymour doesn’t have a soccer team.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hammons Field/Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
Strong odor investigation in the 4500 Block of West Junction Street
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
Timothy Zegar/Greene County Jail
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

Latest News

O-Zone: Seymour's Lillie Rasmussen is Athlete of the Week
The city of Springfield is in the process of trying to purchase Hammons Field and take over...
Springfield Cardinals and proposed new landlords hope to expand non-baseball activities at Hammons Field
O-Zone: Kickapoo's Taylor Mayo discusses singing with Kansas track & field
O-Zone: Kickapoo's Andrew Link discusses signing with Missouri State football