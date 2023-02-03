Athlete of the Week: Lillie Rasmussen, Seymour basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Seymour basketball senior Lillie Rasmussen scored her 1,000th career point in the first game of this season.

Then she became the first Seymour student-athlete ever to sign with a division one school on signing day. But Lillie’s athletic future has nothing to do with basketball.

“Well, club soccer mostly,” Lillie said. “Ever since I was little I played travel ball and we’d go to Kansas City.”

And now she’s bound for Division I soccer, even though Seymour doesn’t have a soccer team.

