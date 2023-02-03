CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for stolen trailer and pellet smoker in western Greene County

The theft happened in a Springfield neighborhood south of Rutledge Wilson Farm near Sunshine and West Bypass.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Detectives are investigating a trailer theft in western Greene County. On December 9, 2022, a neighbor spotted two men hooking up the single axle trailer in the 1600 block of S. Farm Road 123. The witness told investigators the men then hurried into their SUV and took off. The crime happened around 6:30 a.m.

December 9, 2022 1600 S. Farm Road 123 South of Rutledge Wilson Farm
December 9, 2022 1600 S. Farm Road 123 South of Rutledge Wilson Farm(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video from a neighbor’s camera on Kingsbury Street shows the trailer leaving the area behind a dark-colored SUV. Investigators describe the vehicle as possibly an early 2000′s model Ford Explorer or Escape with a luggage container on top of the vehicle.

Deputy Paige Rippee says the thieves also stole a brand new pellet smoker. It had been on the trailer. The victim reported the value of the trailer to be $3,000 and $500 for the pellet smoker. The trailer is described as black and measures about 10-12′ long with a foldable ramp/gate.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
