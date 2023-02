SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Niangua asks customers to boil their water following a water main break.

The break happened at the corner of Richmond and Washington.

Customers should boil their water before cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days.

