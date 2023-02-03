Investigators say, Rolla, Mo., man failed to report woman’s death inside house for 3 days

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Rolla, Mo., man failed to report the death of a woman in his house for three days.

Prosecutors charged Brian Edwards Chambers, 61, with an abandonment of a corpse charge.

Investigators say Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office on January 17, explaining a woman had died of a possible overdose in his house. Deputies arrived at the house to find the victim dead. They later arrested Chambers at a Rolla business.

Investigators say Chambers told deputies he attempted life-saving measures to save the woman. They say he even administered Narcan to the victim. Investigators say he admitted to his daily life with the body inside the house.

