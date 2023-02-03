Man pleads guilty in the death of a man outside a Springfield nightclub

Jasmin Hopkins/Greene County Jail
Jasmin Hopkins/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a man outside a nightclub in Springfield in March of 2022.

Jasmin Hopkins faced first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeff Brent.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Hopkins punched or pushing Brent outside Rumors nightclub near Glenstone and Sunshine. Brent later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say Brent was waiting outside for an Uber. Witness statements claimed the two knew each other, and Brent had previously kicked Hopkins out of a bar he worked at.

