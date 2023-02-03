McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Zegar/Greene County Jail
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
Keyshawn McElroy/Greene County Jail
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
Missouri begins the marijuana dispensary approval process on Friday allowing sales to begin
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday.
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
Courtesy: Greater Springfield Garage Sale
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks