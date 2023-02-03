Missouri politicians on China’s balloon being over state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - China’s balloon drifting high above the U.S., which was first revealed over Montana, has created a buzz down below among residents and politicians alike.

People initially wondered what it was. Now, they wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by officials. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken abruptly canceled an upcoming trip to China, even.

The balloon is roiling diplomatic tensions as it continues to move over the central U.S. on Friday at 60,000 feet (18,288 meters).

The National Weather Service in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had received reports of a large balloon in the Kansas City metro area and posted two images of white orbs taken from the weather station office in Pleasant Hill. The service confirmed it was not a National Weather Service balloon.

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

Curiosity about the bobbling sky orb swept the internet, with search terms like “where is the sky balloon now?” and “spy balloon tracker” surging on Google. On Facebook, wobbly videos of blue skies and the white splotch filled speculative feeds as communities tried to track its path over the U.S.

The Live Storm Chasers Facebook page included several posts from people who reported seeing a white orb that could be the balloon over Missouri at midday Friday.

You can see from the pictures at the top of this article that it was most recently -- as of about 3:45 p.m. -- spotted in St. Louis. More: Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

Now, Missouri politicians are also taking to social media to share their thoughts on how they think the situation should be handled.

We will remain in contact with our Missouri National Guard, law enforcement, and security partners to monitor the safety of Missourians. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2023

SHOOT IT DOWN https://t.co/TgCnwZdgCH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 3, 2023

As confirmed today by the Pentagon, there is currently a Chinese surveillance balloon moving across the United States. […] Yet rather than shooting down or otherwise disabling this high-altitude balloon, the Biden Administration is merely ‘monitoring the situation’ and referring reporters to the Chinese government for answers. This is a gross violation of American sovereignty. China’s foray into America’s sovereign airspace is deeply disturbing and calls for an immediate investigation.

The idea that Communist China has a spy balloon headed towards Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri right now — the home of the Stealth Bomber — is absolutely unbelievable.



No American should accept this. I don’t. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

On the other side of the state line, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also chimed in:

I have received reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon over NE KS. If true, this provocation is alarming. My team is in communication with our federal delegation and has reached out to the White House to ensure we work together to protect the safety and security of Kansans. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 3, 2023

