Neighbors want answers; police still investigating shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested 20-year-old Keyshawn McElroy in connection with a shooting near Glendale High School.

McElroy is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said there was a car chase on Sunset St. and Linden Ave. and bullets started flying. Neighbors, Beth Jones, and Anna Luckedt say they didn’t realize it was gunshots.

”I heard a pop pop, pop, pop,” said Jones.

“I thought it was a car backfiring,” said Luckedt.

Police were called to check out that sound Saturday night. Court documents show police found Keyshawn McElroy’s driver’s license and social security card on the street next to Glendale High School.

They were next to shell casings and a gun light, usually mounted under a handgun.

Jones and Luckedt said at first, they didn’t think anything of it.

“Maybe thought it was fireworks because that’s not an unusual event here,” said Jones.

“I heard like metal like something hitting metal,” said Luckedt.

A Pontiac in Glendale High School’s parking lot had 14 bullet holes in it. Police found blood and more than six thousand dollars in counterfeit bills inside. Not long after officers arrived, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police looked through the car that brought him to the hospital and found more counterfeit bills, methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15, and more.

Luckedt says she worried she could have been hit.

“I had just come out of the bedroom when I heard it and I thought wow, I could have been in that bedroom I could have got hit,” said Luckedt.

Police arrested McElroy after he was seen driving in Republic. He told police he was selling a gun and went after his customers after he noticed he was given counterfeit bills. McElroy claimed he was shot at first, however, police found no evidence to back that up.

Police believe there were two shooters, but McElroy denies it. Neighbors just hope this gets resolved.

“I’m still a little nervous about it,” said Luckedt.

“Right by Glendale High School, that’s the part even though it was in the night, it’s the safety of the kids and staff,” said Jones.

Police still need more information. If you know anything please call 911, or call Crime Stoppers at 417 869 8477.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.