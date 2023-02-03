Pulaski County water district issues Boil Water Advisory

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A water district near Waynesville issued a Boil water advisory.

Officials issued the order after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The advisory covers the areas of Buckhorn and West Waynesville. It includes the subdivisions of Brentwood, Old Farm Estates, and Forest Hills.

Customers should boil their water before cooking, drinking, or making ice. Boil advisories could last days.

