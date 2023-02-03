St. James, Mo. teen dies in single-pickup truck crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from St. James has died after a single-pickup truck crash Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 5:30 on I-44 near Rolla.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveled off the right side of the highway and overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn several times.

The driver and the 17-year-old passenger were ejected. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries, and the teenager was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

Neither occupants were wearing a safety device, according to the crash report.

This is MSPH Troop I’s third fatality in 2023.

