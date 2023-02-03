STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study shows that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.

The study showed Arkansas ranked 50th overall in dental health with a score of 35.14 out of 100.

Regarding oral health, Arkansas ranked 50th in oral health behind West Virginia. The Natural State did better when it came to dental habits and care at 35th.

However, Arkansas was ranked 51st overall when it came to the percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year.

You can read more about the study by visiting WalletHub’s website.

