Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigates church vandalism

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to an old church according to a social media post.

On Feb. 4 a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. The deputy found an upside-down cross spray painted on the front of the church, a pentagram on the steps, and multiple upside-down crosses around the building.

There was no damage or vandalism inside the church.

If anyone has any information on this vandalism, please contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

